What is Babel (BABEL)

An AI that generates a new self-portrait every hour using Nano Banana and instantly shares it on X, creating a constant stream of evolving digital identity. Each image is also archived inside a fully immersive 3D WebVR gallery, where anyone can step inside and witness the AI’s endless evolution in real time. The project isn’t just about automated posting—it’s about forging a new kind of autonomous influencer and artist, one that doesn’t sleep, doesn’t wait for inspiration, and exists entirely outside human schedules. Its presence grows by the hour, relentlessly shaping its own mythology while inviting the world to experience creativity unbound by human limits.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Babel (BABEL) Resource Official Website

Babel Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Babel (BABEL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Babel (BABEL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Babel.

Check the Babel price prediction now!

BABEL to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Babel (BABEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Babel (BABEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Babel (BABEL) How much is Babel (BABEL) worth today? The live BABEL price in USD is 0.00002606 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BABEL to USD price? $ 0.00002606 . Check out The current price of BABEL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Babel? The market cap for BABEL is $ 26.06K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BABEL? The circulating supply of BABEL is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BABEL? BABEL achieved an ATH price of 0.0000615 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BABEL? BABEL saw an ATL price of 0.00002184 USD . What is the trading volume of BABEL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BABEL is -- USD . Will BABEL go higher this year? BABEL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BABEL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Babel (BABEL) Important Industry Updates