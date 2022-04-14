Baby Bottle Price Today

The live Baby Bottle (BOTT) price today is $ 0.00296128, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00296128 per BOTT.

Baby Bottle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,961,275, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BOTT. During the last 24 hours, BOTT traded between $ 0.00295574 (low) and $ 0.00296231 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0179168, while the all-time low was $ 0.00291844.

In short-term performance, BOTT moved -- in the last hour and -0.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby Bottle (BOTT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.96M$ 2.96M $ 2.96M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.96M$ 2.96M $ 2.96M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

