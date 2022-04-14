Discover key insights into Baby Ethereum (BABYETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Baby Ethereum (BABYETH) Information

💥 BREAKING: BABY ETH JUST CRAWLED OUT OF THE BLOCKCHAIN

After months of sipping milk and stacking sats in his diaper… He’s finally here — and he’s bringing moon vibes. 🚀

They said he was too young to moon… They said he should stay in the crib… Baby ETH just drooled on the haters