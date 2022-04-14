Baby JubJub (BJUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Baby JubJub (BJUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Baby JubJub (BJUB) Information Baby JubJub is a memetic privacy movement powered by the $BJUB token. The project aims to build a Privacy Hub that champions the eERC privacy standard for ERC20 tokens. Through memetics, apps, and experiments, Baby JubJub makes privacy understandable, usable, and fun, with the goal to onboard a new generation into onchain privacy. The Privacy Hub aims to be a gateway for everything privacy related, and thus extends an invitation to all builders tinkering with the eERC encrypted token standard to collaborate and contribute in order to bring privacy culture and projects building on top of eERC to the spotlight Official Website: https://babyjubjub.xyz/ Buy BJUB Now!

Baby JubJub (BJUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby JubJub (BJUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.22M $ 1.22M $ 1.22M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 8.82B $ 8.82B $ 8.82B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.39M $ 1.39M $ 1.39M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001385 $ 0.0001385 $ 0.0001385 Learn more about Baby JubJub (BJUB) price

Baby JubJub (BJUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baby JubJub (BJUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BJUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BJUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BJUB's tokenomics, explore BJUB token's live price!

