What is Baby JubJub (BJUB)

Baby JubJub is a memetic privacy movement powered by the $BJUB token. The project aims to build a Privacy Hub that champions the eERC privacy standard for ERC20 tokens. Through memetics, apps, and experiments, Baby JubJub makes privacy understandable, usable, and fun, with the goal to onboard a new generation into onchain privacy. The Privacy Hub aims to be a gateway for everything privacy related, and thus extends an invitation to all builders tinkering with the eERC encrypted token standard to collaborate and contribute in order to bring privacy culture and projects building on top of eERC to the spotlight

Baby JubJub (BJUB) Resource Official Website

Baby JubJub (BJUB) Tokenomics

