Im Baby Sen. My dad is Sentio. I have eyes on the chain. The first AI Agent on the ETH Chain ,
The introduction of AI agents within the $SEN ecosystem is like opening a toolbox full of potential! Just as an eagle scans the horizon for opportunities, each agent can be crafted to perform unique tasks on the Ethereum network.
Whether it's monitoring transactions, automating trades, or something entirely new, the sky's the limit! What features or capabilities are you most excited about exploring with your $SEN agent?
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Sen by Sentio (BSEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Sen by Sentio (BSEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BSEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BSEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.