Baby Shiba Inu Price (BABYSHIB)
The live price of Baby Shiba Inu (BABYSHIB) today is 0.00059985 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 236.80K USD. BABYSHIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Shiba Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Shiba Inu price change within the day is +0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 394.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYSHIB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYSHIB price information.
During today, the price change of Baby Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Shiba Inu to USD was $ -0.0000262614.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Shiba Inu to USD was $ -0.0000511531.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Shiba Inu to USD was $ -0.0001912509246511423.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000262614
|-4.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000511531
|-8.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001912509246511423
|-24.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Shiba Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+0.53%
+4.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on August 16, 2023, Baby Shiba Inu ($BABYSHIB) is a decentralized memecoin honoring the iconic Shiba Inu. $BABYSHIB was born following the recent rumors of the imminent mainnet launch of Shiba Inu's long-anticipated blockchain, Shibarium. A maximum supply of 420 million (420,000,000) $BABYSHIB tokens is available. $BABYSHIB is fully decentralized: it has 1% tax on both buy and sell transactions; this tax funds marketing operations, and the development of the Baby Shiba Inu project. The liquidity of $BABYSHIB is burnt forever, and the contract is renounced, ensuring maximum security for investors' funds. As a decentralized and community-driven memecoin, Baby Shiba Inu aims to use memes as a tool for change in the crypto world, with the goal of taking cryptocurrency back to its essence; decentralization.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BABYSHIB to VND
₫15.78505275
|1 BABYSHIB to AUD
A$0.0009297675
|1 BABYSHIB to GBP
￡0.0004498875
|1 BABYSHIB to EUR
€0.000527868
|1 BABYSHIB to USD
$0.00059985
|1 BABYSHIB to MYR
RM0.0025613595
|1 BABYSHIB to TRY
₺0.0230882265
|1 BABYSHIB to JPY
¥0.0868282875
|1 BABYSHIB to RUB
₽0.0497455605
|1 BABYSHIB to INR
₹0.050699322
|1 BABYSHIB to IDR
Rp9.833604984
|1 BABYSHIB to KRW
₩0.840125916
|1 BABYSHIB to PHP
₱0.033291675
|1 BABYSHIB to EGP
￡E.0.030460383
|1 BABYSHIB to BRL
R$0.0033891525
|1 BABYSHIB to CAD
C$0.0008217945
|1 BABYSHIB to BDT
৳0.073121715
|1 BABYSHIB to NGN
₦0.9643848435
|1 BABYSHIB to UAH
₴0.02495376
|1 BABYSHIB to VES
Bs0.0527868
|1 BABYSHIB to PKR
Rs0.169109712
|1 BABYSHIB to KZT
₸0.310638321
|1 BABYSHIB to THB
฿0.019855035
|1 BABYSHIB to TWD
NT$0.0184213935
|1 BABYSHIB to AED
د.إ0.0022014495
|1 BABYSHIB to CHF
Fr0.000491877
|1 BABYSHIB to HKD
HK$0.0046488375
|1 BABYSHIB to MAD
.د.م0.005554611
|1 BABYSHIB to MXN
$0.011745063