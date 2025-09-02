More About BABYU

BABYU Price Info

BABYU Official Website

BABYU Tokenomics

BABYU Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BabyUnicorn Logo

BabyUnicorn Price (BABYU)

Unlisted

1 BABYU to USD Live Price:

$0.00014463
$0.00014463$0.00014463
-2.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BabyUnicorn (BABYU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-02 11:16:42 (UTC+8)

BabyUnicorn (BABYU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000109
$ 0.000109$ 0.000109
24H Low
$ 0.00015735
$ 0.00015735$ 0.00015735
24H High

$ 0.000109
$ 0.000109$ 0.000109

$ 0.00015735
$ 0.00015735$ 0.00015735

$ 0.00015735
$ 0.00015735$ 0.00015735

$ 0.000109
$ 0.000109$ 0.000109

+1.66%

-2.34%

--

--

BabyUnicorn (BABYU) real-time price is $0.00014418. Over the past 24 hours, BABYU traded between a low of $ 0.000109 and a high of $ 0.00015735, showing active market volatility. BABYU's all-time high price is $ 0.00015735, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000109.

In terms of short-term performance, BABYU has changed by +1.66% over the past hour, -2.34% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BabyUnicorn (BABYU) Market Information

$ 144.19K
$ 144.19K$ 144.19K

--
----

$ 144.19K
$ 144.19K$ 144.19K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BabyUnicorn is $ 144.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 144.19K.

BabyUnicorn (BABYU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BabyUnicorn to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.34%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is BabyUnicorn (BABYU)

**Our Mission* We believe that learning should be magical, engaging, and accessible to every child. Our mission is to create innovative AI-powered toys and educational tools that inspire creativity, foster learning, and bring families together through the wonder of technology and imagination. **Your Child's Magical AI Friend** This isn't just a toy. It's a companion. Our AI Baby Unicorn is a soft, huggable friend powered by intelligent technology — designed to: * Talk and respond to children in real-time * Teach and guide them through songs, stories, languages, and simple concepts * Foster creativity through conversation and imagination * Provide emotional comfort and companionship at bedtime and throughout the day * Grow with your child, adapting to their learning pace and emotional needs * It's more than smart — it's safe, sweet, and truly magical. **Games That Spark Joy and Learning** Our AI engine is complete, and the physical prototype of the Baby Unicorn toy is currently in development. Within 45–60 days, we’ll unveil the first working models — and you can be among the first to own this groundbreaking toy. By supporting us during pre-sale, you’re not only securing early access — you’re helping bring a new standard of joy and education to children worldwide. **Now Accepting Pre-Orders— Be Part of the Magic** In addition to our AI unicorn toy, we’re developing a full suite of engaging, educational mobile games designed for kids aged 2–7. These games are full of vibrant colors, fun characters, and developmental value — from learning ABCs to solving puzzles and creative play. All games are created by early childhood experts and digital artists, ensuring a safe and enriching experience for every child. **Calling All Dreamers & Believers — Investors Welcome** We are opening the door for strategic partners and early investors to join this mission. With a unique product, a proven AI engine, and an expanding digital ecosystem, Baby Unicorn is positioned to become a leader in smart toys and children’s entertainment. Let’s build something magical together. **The Adventure** Once BabyU becomes a worldwide sensation, we bring the toy to life through an animated series: Toy updates, every week 🦄 * Meet Charlie & BabyU: Follow BabyU on incredible adventures with his dad, Charlie – a tech genius who solves problems in the craziest, funniest ways imaginable. * Technology Meets Humor: Every obstacle is overcome using clever gadgets, wild inventions, and humor that entertains kids and adults alike. * A Story Everyone Will Love: Adventures filled with laughter, lessons, and endless imagination. **The Future of Collectibles** Exclusive NFTs: Some of the most exciting moments and characters from the BabyU adventures will appear as limited-edition digital collectibles. Rarity Meets Value: Each NFT is designed to be rare, coveted, and valuable – offering a chance for lucky fans to own a piece of BabyU history. Early Access Opportunities: NFTs may be released even before the full cartoon, creating excitement and exclusivity for early supporters. BabyU is more than a toy. It’s an ecosystem of play, storytelling, intelligent games and collectible experiences – designed to delight, inspire, and connect children and families worldwide. Get ready to join the BabyU adventure – where fun, innovation, learning, and imagination know no limits!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BabyUnicorn (BABYU) Resource

Official Website

BabyUnicorn Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BabyUnicorn (BABYU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BabyUnicorn (BABYU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BabyUnicorn.

Check the BabyUnicorn price prediction now!

BABYU to Local Currencies

BabyUnicorn (BABYU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BabyUnicorn (BABYU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BabyUnicorn (BABYU)

How much is BabyUnicorn (BABYU) worth today?
The live BABYU price in USD is 0.00014418 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BABYU to USD price?
The current price of BABYU to USD is $ 0.00014418. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BabyUnicorn?
The market cap for BABYU is $ 144.19K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BABYU?
The circulating supply of BABYU is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BABYU?
BABYU achieved an ATH price of 0.00015735 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BABYU?
BABYU saw an ATL price of 0.000109 USD.
What is the trading volume of BABYU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BABYU is -- USD.
Will BABYU go higher this year?
BABYU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BABYU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-02 11:16:42 (UTC+8)

BabyUnicorn (BABYU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
09-01 17:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
09-01 16:14:00Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
09-01 12:12:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
09-01 09:42:00Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.