Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bachi on Base (BACHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 74.84K $ 74.84K $ 74.84K Total Supply: $ 690.00M $ 690.00M $ 690.00M Circulating Supply: $ 689.93M $ 689.93M $ 689.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 74.85K $ 74.85K $ 74.85K All-Time High: $ 0.00331437 $ 0.00331437 $ 0.00331437 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001087 $ 0.0001087 $ 0.0001087

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Information BACHI is a community-driven meme token built on the Base blockchain. Inspired by a real Shiba Inu that walks on her front legs, the project aims to combine storytelling, community engagement, and digital collectibles. BACHI promotes decentralization and transparency, with plans to integrate NFTs, character-based content, and DeFi functionalities. The project is designed to empower small investors by offering an inclusive and transparent entry point into Web3 culture. Official Website: https://bachi-base.com/

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bachi on Base (BACHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BACHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

