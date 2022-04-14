Bachi on Base Price Today

The live Bachi on Base (BACHI) price today is $ 0.00009804, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00009804 per BACHI.

Bachi on Base currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 67,604, with a circulating supply of 689.56M BACHI. During the last 24 hours, BACHI traded between $ 0.00009737 (low) and $ 0.00009943 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00331437, while the all-time low was $ 0.00008156.

In short-term performance, BACHI moved 0.00% in the last hour and +1.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.60K$ 67.60K $ 67.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.65K$ 67.65K $ 67.65K Circulation Supply 689.56M 689.56M 689.56M Total Supply 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0

