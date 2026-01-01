Which blockchain network does Bacon Protocol run on?

Bacon Protocol operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BAC?

The token is priced at ₹0.0016665343606035765000, marking a price movement of -7.35% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Bacon Protocol belong to?

Bacon Protocol falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad category. This classification helps investors compare BAC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Bacon Protocol?

Its market capitalization is ₹1667613.7690376801715000, placing the asset at rank #10132. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BAC is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Bacon Protocol today?

Over the past day, BAC generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Bacon Protocol fluctuated between ₹0.001652985300761271000 and ₹0.0018083478536197074000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.