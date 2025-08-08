More About BAND

Band Logo

Band Price (BAND)

Unlisted

Band (BAND) Live Price Chart

$0.695859
$0.695859$0.695859
+3.20%1D
mexc
USD

Price of Band (BAND) Today

Band (BAND) is currently trading at 0.695859 USD with a market cap of $ 114.08M USD. BAND to USD price is updated in real-time.

Band Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.27%
Band 24-hour price change
164.03M USD
Circulating supply

Band (BAND) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Band to USD was $ +0.02203935.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Band to USD was $ +0.1129889917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Band to USD was $ +0.0318496056.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Band to USD was $ -0.2196297360696398.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.02203935+3.27%
30 Days$ +0.1129889917+16.24%
60 Days$ +0.0318496056+4.58%
90 Days$ -0.2196297360696398-23.99%

Band (BAND) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Band: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.659783
$ 0.659783$ 0.659783

$ 0.695886
$ 0.695886$ 0.695886

$ 22.83
$ 22.83$ 22.83

+0.25%

+3.27%

+10.09%

Band (BAND) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 114.08M
$ 114.08M$ 114.08M

--
----

164.03M
164.03M 164.03M

What is Band (BAND)

Band is the data layer that trains AI engines and powers blockchain applications. By empowering DeFi, GameFi, and AI agents, it enables developers, institutions, and users to access real-time data with zero counterparty risk. With Band’s open, battle-tested data infrastructure built for blockchains and LLMs, it ensures that real-time information is always accessible—fueling everything from financial protocols to autonomous AI systems.

Band (BAND) Resource

Official Website

Band (BAND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Band (BAND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAND token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Band (BAND)

BAND to Local Currencies

1 BAND to VND
18,311.529585
1 BAND to AUD
A$1.06466427
1 BAND to GBP
0.51493566
1 BAND to EUR
0.59148015
1 BAND to USD
$0.695859
1 BAND to MYR
RM2.95044216
1 BAND to TRY
28.31450271
1 BAND to JPY
¥102.291273
1 BAND to ARS
ARS$922.88299875
1 BAND to RUB
55.4599623
1 BAND to INR
60.96420699
1 BAND to IDR
Rp11,407.52276496
1 BAND to KRW
967.81461438
1 BAND to PHP
39.60829428
1 BAND to EGP
￡E.33.77699586
1 BAND to BRL
R$3.77851437
1 BAND to CAD
C$0.95332683
1 BAND to BDT
84.4772826
1 BAND to NGN
1,065.63151401
1 BAND to UAH
28.75985247
1 BAND to VES
Bs89.069952
1 BAND to CLP
$673.591512
1 BAND to PKR
Rs197.28994368
1 BAND to KZT
375.72906705
1 BAND to THB
฿22.52495583
1 BAND to TWD
NT$20.78530833
1 BAND to AED
د.إ2.55380253
1 BAND to CHF
Fr0.5566872
1 BAND to HKD
HK$5.45553456
1 BAND to MAD
.د.م6.29056536
1 BAND to MXN
$12.93601881
1 BAND to PLN
2.53988535
1 BAND to RON
лв3.02698665
1 BAND to SEK
kr6.6802464
1 BAND to BGN
лв1.16208453
1 BAND to HUF
Ft236.60597718
1 BAND to CZK
14.613039
1 BAND to KWD
د.ك0.212236995
1 BAND to ILS
2.38679637