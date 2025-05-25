Based Hotdog Price (BOTDOG)
The live price of Based Hotdog (BOTDOG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 46.14K USD. BOTDOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Based Hotdog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Based Hotdog price change within the day is +0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 966.32M USD
During today, the price change of Based Hotdog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Based Hotdog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Based Hotdog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Based Hotdog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Based Hotdog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.23%
+0.72%
+2.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BOTDOG is a utility meme coin created to bridge the gap between web3 communities and real-world utility. Built on top of the Cliza System, $BOTDOG reallocates 80% of creator rewards to fund the global expansion of “Based Hotdogs” — a next-gen hotdog franchise brand focused on premium, creative glizzy where 5% of all profits will be put into the chart for buybacks and burns. The remaining 20% supports ongoing development, marketing, art, and community initiatives. $BOTDOG is more than a coin — it’s a movement powered by memes, food, and decentralized ownership.
