Based Hotdog (BOTDOG) Information $BOTDOG is a utility meme coin created to bridge the gap between web3 communities and real-world utility. Built on top of the Cliza System, $BOTDOG reallocates 80% of creator rewards to fund the global expansion of “Based Hotdogs” — a next-gen hotdog franchise brand focused on premium, creative glizzy where 5% of all profits will be put into the chart for buybacks and burns. The remaining 20% supports ongoing development, marketing, art, and community initiatives. $BOTDOG is more than a coin — it’s a movement powered by memes, food, and decentralized ownership. Official Website: https://toekn.com/BOTDOG Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1f8t8vzLjS0jRx8z93kbf_QoAeAW29ukL4DyKNqaHL9g/edit?usp=sharing Buy BOTDOG Now!

Based Hotdog (BOTDOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Hotdog (BOTDOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.49K $ 53.49K $ 53.49K Total Supply: $ 990.00M $ 990.00M $ 990.00M Circulating Supply: $ 978.14M $ 978.14M $ 978.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.14K $ 54.14K $ 54.14K All-Time High: $ 0.00007249 $ 0.00007249 $ 0.00007249 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003485 $ 0.00003485 $ 0.00003485 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Based Hotdog (BOTDOG) price

Based Hotdog (BOTDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Based Hotdog (BOTDOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOTDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOTDOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOTDOG's tokenomics, explore BOTDOG token's live price!

