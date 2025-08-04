Basenji Price (BENJI)
Basenji (BENJI) is currently trading at 0.01694183 USD with a market cap of $ 16.92M USD. BENJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Basenji to USD was $ -0.00038665272545997.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Basenji to USD was $ +0.0019464756.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Basenji to USD was $ -0.0019434904.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Basenji to USD was $ -0.000309671142538657.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00038665272545997
|-2.23%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019464756
|+11.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019434904
|-11.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000309671142538657
|-1.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Basenji: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
-2.23%
-9.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Basenji, the oldest dog breed in history, in which coincidentally has base in the name. Deployed on base chain.
