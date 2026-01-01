BearifiedCo Price (BEARCO)
The live BearifiedCo (BEARCO) price today is $ 0.00014149, with a 23.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEARCO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00014149 per BEARCO.
BearifiedCo currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 141,478, with a circulating supply of 999.90M BEARCO. During the last 24 hours, BEARCO traded between $ 0.00013491 (low) and $ 0.00018568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00064057, while the all-time low was $ 0.00009152.
In short-term performance, BEARCO moved +4.49% in the last hour and +12.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of BearifiedCo is $ 141.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEARCO is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999903218.133719. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.48K.
+4.49%
-23.37%
+12.42%
+12.42%
During today, the price change of BearifiedCo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BearifiedCo to USD was $ -0.0000779238.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BearifiedCo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BearifiedCo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000779238
|-55.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of BearifiedCo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
BearifiedCo is a tokenized software development agency built on Solana. The project represents a full-stack technology partner specializing in AI, blockchain, IT infrastructure, design, and custom development solutions. BEARCO token serves as the native utility token of the BearifiedCo ecosystem, providing holders with governance rights and access to premium services. The project launched on Pump.fun and has developed multiple applications including Bearo.Cash, a stablecoin payment platform, and various AI-powered tools for the community.
How much is BearifiedCo worth right now?
BearifiedCo is currently trading at ₹0.012776651859724645000, with a price movement of -23.37% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is BEARCO going up or down today?
BEARCO has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is BearifiedCo today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BEARCO.
What makes BearifiedCo different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, BEARCO offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much BEARCO exists in the market?
There are 999903218.133719 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is BearifiedCo's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.057843945733152985000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.008264323826432960000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
