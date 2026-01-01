BearifiedCo Price Today

The live BearifiedCo (BEARCO) price today is $ 0.00014149, with a 23.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEARCO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00014149 per BEARCO.

BearifiedCo currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 141,478, with a circulating supply of 999.90M BEARCO. During the last 24 hours, BEARCO traded between $ 0.00013491 (low) and $ 0.00018568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00064057, while the all-time low was $ 0.00009152.

In short-term performance, BEARCO moved +4.49% in the last hour and +12.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BearifiedCo (BEARCO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 141.48K$ 141.48K $ 141.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 141.48K$ 141.48K $ 141.48K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,903,218.133719 999,903,218.133719 999,903,218.133719

The current Market Cap of BearifiedCo is $ 141.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEARCO is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999903218.133719. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.48K.