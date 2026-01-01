Bearly Legal Price Today

The live Bearly Legal (BEAR) price today is $ 0.00822351, with a 11.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00822351 per BEAR.

Bearly Legal currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 826,177, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BEAR. During the last 24 hours, BEAR traded between $ 0.00736174 (low) and $ 0.00952795 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03083068, while the all-time low was $ 0.00295541.

In short-term performance, BEAR moved +0.15% in the last hour and -40.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bearly Legal (BEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 826.18K$ 826.18K $ 826.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 826.18K$ 826.18K $ 826.18K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bearly Legal is $ 826.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEAR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 826.18K.