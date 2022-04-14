Belgian Malinois Price Today

The live Belgian Malinois (BELG) price today is $ 0.379277, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current BELG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.379277 per BELG.

Belgian Malinois currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 348,651, with a circulating supply of 911.08K BELG. During the last 24 hours, BELG traded between $ 0.355222 (low) and $ 0.416086 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.62, while the all-time low was $ 0.02682373.

In short-term performance, BELG moved -2.32% in the last hour and -23.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Belgian Malinois (BELG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 348.65K$ 348.65K $ 348.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 360.13K$ 360.13K $ 360.13K Circulation Supply 911.08K 911.08K 911.08K Total Supply 941,080.2329760825 941,080.2329760825 941,080.2329760825

