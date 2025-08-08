Bella Bumper Price (BUMPER)
Bella Bumper (BUMPER) is currently trading at 0.00481827 USD with a market cap of $ 2.41M USD.
During today, the price change of Bella Bumper to USD was $ -0.001441734432258866.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
Discover the latest price analysis of Bella Bumper: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Bella Bumper is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the fun and playful world of cars and racing. Born from the Nummus Aeternita community, it represents a humorous take on the “wen Lambo” culture, highlighting the journey before reaching the dream car. While primarily a meme token, Bella Bumper’s purpose is to engage its community through creative campaigns, social interaction, and gamified initiatives around car-themed content, with a focus on entertainment, engagement, and community growth.
