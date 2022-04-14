ExchangeDEX+
The live ber price today is 0.00000572 USD.BER market cap is 5,687.34 USD. Track real-time BER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About BER

BER Price Info

What is BER

BER Official Website

BER Tokenomics

BER Price Forecast

ber Price (BER)

1 BER to USD Live Price:

ber (BER) Live Price Chart
ber Price Today

The live ber (BER) price today is $ 0.00000572, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000572 per BER.

ber currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,687.34, with a circulating supply of 994.19M BER. During the last 24 hours, BER traded between $ 0.00000572 (low) and $ 0.00000572 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00065549, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000056.

In short-term performance, BER moved -- in the last hour and -8.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ber (BER) Market Information

The current Market Cap of ber is $ 5.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BER is 994.19M, with a total supply of 994193127.261395. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.69K.

ber Price History USD

ber (BER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ -0.0000056477.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ -0.0000056645.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ -0.0000056477-98.73%
60 Days$ -0.0000056645-99.03%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ber

ber (BER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ber (BER) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of ber could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price ber will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for BER price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking ber Price Prediction.

What is ber (BER)

Bersolcoin, or simply $BER, began not as a project, but as a story — the story of a dog so fluffy it looked like a bear, a viral Internet icon loved across Instagram and Web2. What started as laughter and love for a cute animal evolved into something much larger: a symbol of community, creativity, and the power of digital culture to build real-world value.

BER was born on the Solana blockchain, a fast, eco-friendly network that perfectly fits the energy of a new generation of memecoins. But unlike most meme projects that fade as quickly as they rise, BER is built to last — blending viral character IP with blockchain technology to create a cross-media brand that bridges Web2 and Web3.

Behind BER stands a dedicated creative and technical team who have been building the "Berverse" — a growing ecosystem of art, games, collectibles, and NFTs inspired by the original Ber character. The team's mission is simple: to turn a beloved Internet meme into a global character brand, much like Hello Kitty or Doge, but with modern Web3 foundations.

Over the past year, BER has expanded beyond a token into a movement:

NFT collections that feature unique Ber expressions, traits, and accessories — digitally hand-crafted and AI-enhanced in Thailand.

Games and interactive experiences, including "Berserker Backstab Run," where the character comes to life as a playable hero.

AI-powered art generation and creative tools that let the community imagine new forms of Ber — from chibi versions to 3D plushies.

A token-driven economy that rewards creativity, loyalty, and participation within the Ber ecosystem.

The heart of BER lies in its community and humor. Every meme, every post, every fan-made artwork adds to the legend of the bear-dog. But beneath the fun is a serious vision: to build a Web3-native intellectual property (IP) that thrives across entertainment, gaming, and merchandise — where the token itself becomes the beating heart of a new digital brand economy.

Today, Bersolcoin.com serves as the official hub of this growing world — showcasing the latest art drops, token analytics, and community tools. With a strong development roadmap and active collaborations across NFT and gaming circles, BER continues to evolve from memecoin to metabrand.

As Web3 matures, the projects that endure will be the ones that create culture, not just hype. Bersolcoin represents that shift — from a viral dog-bear to a decentralized character loved by thousands.

BER isn't just another token. It's a face, a story, and a future built on Solana. Welcome to the Berverse.

ber (BER) Resource

Official Website

About ber

What is the current price of ber?

Trading at ₹0.0005140971205561048000, ber has shown a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact BER's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 994193127.261395 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of ber?

Its market capitalization is ₹511161.7338502722156000, ranking #12172 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

BER recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.0005140971205561048000 and ₹0.0005140971205561048000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does ber fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, BER competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ber

ber (BER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about ber

