What is Beta Finance (BETA)

Beta Finance is the permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset. Lenders are able to now earn risk-free yield (as high as 1000+%) on not only popular assets, but also the long tail of crypto assets, including yield farmed tokens, that exist today! Easily deposit your tokens on Beta into the token's money market, or create it yourself if it's not there yet. Borrowers are able to borrow crypto assets by supplying ETH and/or Stablecoin as collateral. This gives users flexibility when interacting with other protocols that requires using assets they currently do not have without losing their current positions. Traders are able to short sell any crypto asset by using their ETH and/or Stablecoin as collateral. Beta provides an integrated "1-Click" Short that makes initiating and managing short positions simple. Liquidators are able to earn a premium bounty reward for monitoring and liquidating under-collateralized positions.

Beta Finance (BETA) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beta Finance (BETA) How much is Beta Finance (BETA) worth today? The live BETA price in USD is 0.00127429 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BETA to USD price? $ 0.00127429 . Check out The current price of BETA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Beta Finance? The market cap for BETA is $ 1.21M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BETA? The circulating supply of BETA is 950.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BETA? BETA achieved an ATH price of 3.45 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BETA? BETA saw an ATL price of 0.000075 USD . What is the trading volume of BETA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BETA is -- USD . Will BETA go higher this year? BETA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BETA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

