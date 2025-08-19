What is BFUSD (BFUSD)

BFUSD is a reward-bearing asset redeemable for USD stablecoin. It offers rewards on qualifying balances and can be used as Margin in Futures Accounts, allowing users to earn rewards simultaneously. Users holding BFUSD in their account will receive a daily reward in USD stablecoin at the APR for their Qualifying balance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BFUSD (BFUSD) Resource Official Website

BFUSD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BFUSD (BFUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BFUSD (BFUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BFUSD.

Check the BFUSD price prediction now!

BFUSD to Local Currencies

Try Converter

BFUSD (BFUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BFUSD (BFUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BFUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BFUSD (BFUSD) How much is BFUSD (BFUSD) worth today? The live BFUSD price in USD is 0.999267 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BFUSD to USD price? $ 0.999267 . Check out The current price of BFUSD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BFUSD? The market cap for BFUSD is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BFUSD? The circulating supply of BFUSD is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BFUSD? BFUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BFUSD? BFUSD saw an ATL price of 0.999287 USD . What is the trading volume of BFUSD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BFUSD is -- USD . Will BFUSD go higher this year? BFUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BFUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

BFUSD (BFUSD) Important Industry Updates