What is the project about? Big Eyes’ is a full-on community token with the express goal of shifting wealth into the defi ecosystem and protecting an important part of the world’s ecosystem. We are creating the BIG Casino and 20+ P2E games all utilizing $BIG to play. This is the beginning of the $BIG-gest ecosystem in Crypto. What makes your project unique? Creating 819 Casino and 20+ P2E games all utilizing $BIG History of your project. Raised $27+ Million in Presale and started to list on multiple exchanges. Over 10,170 current holders on Etherscan What’s next for your project? 819 Casino, P2E Games, NFT Collection, Multiple Exchange Listings What can your token be used for? To trade on 819 Casino and earn through the P2E games.

