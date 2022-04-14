Discover key insights into Bigcoin (BIG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bigcoin (BIG) Information

Bigcoin is built on the foundational principles of Bitcoin, but for the new generation. There is an onchain virtual mining system that is much easier than hardware mining to increase hashrate to mine $BIG.

Bigcoin the token is the product, but the mining is the distribution mechanism.

21M total supply cap, 2.5 emissions per block, halvenings every 4.2M blocks, and a fully enclosed system with no extra inflation.