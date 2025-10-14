Binance Goat Price Today

The live Binance Goat (币安山羊) price today is $ 0.0018809, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安山羊 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0018809 per 币安山羊.

Binance Goat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,880,898, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安山羊. During the last 24 hours, 币安山羊 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01094874, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 币安山羊 moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Binance Goat (币安山羊) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Binance Goat is $ 1.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 币安山羊 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.88M.