Binancians Price Today

The live Binancians (BINANCIANS) price today is $ 0, with a 16.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current BINANCIANS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BINANCIANS.

Binancians currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 167,056, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BINANCIANS. During the last 24 hours, BINANCIANS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00177691, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BINANCIANS moved +0.21% in the last hour and +5.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Binancians (BINANCIANS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 167.06K$ 167.06K $ 167.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 167.06K$ 167.06K $ 167.06K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

