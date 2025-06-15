Birdei Price (BIRDEI)
The live price of Birdei (BIRDEI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 712.33K USD. BIRDEI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Birdei Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Birdei price change within the day is -41.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIRDEI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIRDEI price information.
During today, the price change of Birdei to USD was $ -0.000499590169754463.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Birdei to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Birdei to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Birdei to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000499590169754463
|-41.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Birdei: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
-41.25%
-84.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PeiPei’s Baby Mama. Hood Queen of the Blockchain Birdei is PeiPei’s baby mama hood queen. She’s a bold, unapologetic character born from internet culture and crypto chaos. Birdei represents strong female energy, street smarts, and bag-chasing vibes. This isn’t just another bird coin — it’s the matriarch of meme season, building a loyal flock in Web3. Ain't waiting on nobody. Independent to the core, stacking her own bag on these blockchain streets. Got that sharp mind, making shrewd moves & setting boundaries. Fierce, calculating, and drama-free. She runs her own empire. Don't get it twisted.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Birdei (BIRDEI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BIRDEI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BIRDEI to VND
₫--
|1 BIRDEI to AUD
A$--
|1 BIRDEI to GBP
￡--
|1 BIRDEI to EUR
€--
|1 BIRDEI to USD
$--
|1 BIRDEI to MYR
RM--
|1 BIRDEI to TRY
₺--
|1 BIRDEI to JPY
¥--
|1 BIRDEI to RUB
₽--
|1 BIRDEI to INR
₹--
|1 BIRDEI to IDR
Rp--
|1 BIRDEI to KRW
₩--
|1 BIRDEI to PHP
₱--
|1 BIRDEI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BIRDEI to BRL
R$--
|1 BIRDEI to CAD
C$--
|1 BIRDEI to BDT
৳--
|1 BIRDEI to NGN
₦--
|1 BIRDEI to UAH
₴--
|1 BIRDEI to VES
Bs--
|1 BIRDEI to PKR
Rs--
|1 BIRDEI to KZT
₸--
|1 BIRDEI to THB
฿--
|1 BIRDEI to TWD
NT$--
|1 BIRDEI to AED
د.إ--
|1 BIRDEI to CHF
Fr--
|1 BIRDEI to HKD
HK$--
|1 BIRDEI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BIRDEI to MXN
$--