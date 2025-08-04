Bitcicoin Price (BITCI)
Bitcicoin (BITCI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 202.54K USD. BITCI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Bitcicoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcicoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcicoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcicoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-36.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcicoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
+2.66%
-9.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitci Chain is a programmable decentralized blockchain network. On Bitci Chain tokens can be created and smart contracts can be executed. It is optimized to provide companies with the best possible blockchain adaptation. Bitci Chain examines your business activities and your company, while offering you the most suitable blockchain solutions, speeds up your transactions, increases user and customer interaction, and provides a low cost, transparent and reliable infrastructure.
