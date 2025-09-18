BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.114815 24H High $ 0.121912 All Time High $ 0.136378 Lowest Price $ 0.104254 Price Change (1H) -1.43% Price Change (1D) +3.09% Price Change (7D) --

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) real-time price is $0.119147. Over the past 24 hours, ZYRA traded between a low of $ 0.114815 and a high of $ 0.121912, showing active market volatility. ZYRA's all-time high price is $ 0.136378, while its all-time low price is $ 0.104254.

In terms of short-term performance, ZYRA has changed by -1.43% over the past hour, +3.09% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.79M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 119.15M Circulation Supply 250.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinZK is $ 29.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZYRA is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.15M.