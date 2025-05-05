BitMEX Price (BMEX)
The live price of BitMEX (BMEX) today is 0.290025 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.94M USD. BMEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitMEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BitMEX price change within the day is +1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.75M USD
During today, the price change of BitMEX to USD was $ +0.00306358.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitMEX to USD was $ +0.0062045338.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitMEX to USD was $ -0.0046087292.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitMEX to USD was $ +0.04208296399129926.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00306358
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0062045338
|+2.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0046087292
|-1.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.04208296399129926
|+16.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of BitMEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+1.07%
+2.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BMEX is the token for the BitMEX derivative exchange. Traders on the platform will be able to start earning BMEX tokens. As part of the launch, there will be an airdrop reward for sign ups, referrals, and trading activities on the exchange. BMEX token holders will be able to enjoy trading fees discounts, preferred rates in earn products, early access to new features, swags, academy access, and return through token burns.
