Bitrock Price (BROCK)
The live Bitrock (BROCK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current BROCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BROCK.
Bitrock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 41,635, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BROCK. During the last 24 hours, BROCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.314314, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BROCK moved -- in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Bitrock is $ 41.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BROCK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.64K.
--
-0.76%
+0.16%
+0.16%
During today, the price change of Bitrock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitrock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitrock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitrock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Bitrock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Bitrock is an Ethereum sidechain IBFT 2.0 Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain with near-zero native gas fees. On top of having a scalable, secure, and high speed infrastructure, Bitrock will have a unique multichain (DEX) swap where cryptocurrencies can be traded directly on their native chains without the need to use DEX's native to those chains, hold native chain tokens, or pay gas fees in those native tokens. All of the former can be handled through Bitrock's native multichain DEX, and all gas is equalized from other chains and paid in BITROCK-20
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of Bitrock today?
The current trading price of Bitrock stands at ₹0.037596713561356675000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for BROCK?
BROCK recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Bitrock?
In the last 24 hours, Bitrock has seen a price movement of -0.76%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Bitrock traded in today?
Within the past day, Bitrock fluctuated between ₹0.037548854168568110000 and ₹0.038366978883029240000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.