New Kind of Network Price(NKN)
The current price of New Kind of Network (NKN) today is 0.03385 USD with a current market cap of $ 26.65M USD. NKN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key New Kind of Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.92M USD
- New Kind of Network price change within the day is -11.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 787.28M USD
NKN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Track the price changes of New Kind of Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0043481
|-11.37%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00694
|+25.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01752
|-34.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02481
|-42.30%
Today, NKN recorded a change of $ -0.0043481 (-11.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.New Kind of Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00694 (+25.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.New Kind of Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NKN saw a change of $ -0.01752 (-34.11%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.New Kind of Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02481 (-42.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of New Kind of Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.74%
-11.37%
-14.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
New Kind of Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your New Kind of Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check NKN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about New Kind of Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your New Kind of Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as New Kind of Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NKN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our New Kind of Network price prediction page.
Tracing NKN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NKN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our New Kind of Network price history page.
Looking for how to buy New Kind of Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase New Kind of Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 NKN to VND
₫890.76275
|1 NKN to AUD
A$0.0524675
|1 NKN to GBP
￡0.0253875
|1 NKN to EUR
€0.029788
|1 NKN to USD
$0.03385
|1 NKN to MYR
RM0.1445395
|1 NKN to TRY
₺1.301871
|1 NKN to JPY
¥4.902157
|1 NKN to RUB
₽2.8071805
|1 NKN to INR
₹2.861002
|1 NKN to IDR
Rp554.917944
|1 NKN to KRW
₩47.408956
|1 NKN to PHP
₱1.878675
|1 NKN to EGP
￡E.1.7172105
|1 NKN to BRL
R$0.1912525
|1 NKN to CAD
C$0.046713
|1 NKN to BDT
৳4.126315
|1 NKN to NGN
₦54.4209835
|1 NKN to UAH
₴1.40816
|1 NKN to VES
Bs2.9788
|1 NKN to PKR
Rs9.542992
|1 NKN to KZT
₸17.529561
|1 NKN to THB
฿1.120435
|1 NKN to TWD
NT$1.0395335
|1 NKN to AED
د.إ0.1242295
|1 NKN to CHF
Fr0.027757
|1 NKN to HKD
HK$0.2623375
|1 NKN to MAD
.د.م0.313451
|1 NKN to MXN
$0.662783
For a more in-depth understanding of New Kind of Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
