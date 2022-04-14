BizAuto (BIZA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BizAuto (BIZA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BizAuto (BIZA) Information BizAuto is a cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionize various industries through its innovative blockchain technology. It utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm and incorporates quantum random number technology to enhance security and transaction speed2. The BizAuto platform integrates AutoXML technology, allowing machines to recognize and share information autonomously, which facilitates the development of advanced AI systems2. Unlike many cryptocurrencies limited to value exchange or online gaming, BizAuto's applications span over 300 industrial sectors standardized by W3C, including e-commerce, education, finance, law, and media. Official Website: https://amaxg.net/ Whitepaper: https://amaxg.gitbook.io/whitepaper-eng/ Buy BIZA Now!

BizAuto (BIZA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BizAuto (BIZA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 244.88K $ 244.88K $ 244.88K Total Supply: $ 3.80B $ 3.80B $ 3.80B Circulating Supply: $ 3.11B $ 3.11B $ 3.11B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 298.91K $ 298.91K $ 298.91K All-Time High: $ 0.0324594 $ 0.0324594 $ 0.0324594 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002802 $ 0.00002802 $ 0.00002802 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BizAuto (BIZA) price

BizAuto (BIZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BizAuto (BIZA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIZA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIZA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BIZA's tokenomics, explore BIZA token's live price!

BIZA Price Prediction Want to know where BIZA might be heading? Our BIZA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BIZA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!