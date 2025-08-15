BizAuto Price (BIZA)
BizAuto (BIZA) is currently trading at 0.00007365 USD with a market cap of $ 229.29K USD. BIZA to USD price is updated in real-time.
BIZA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BizAuto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BizAuto to USD was $ -0.0000511688.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BizAuto to USD was $ -0.0000673048.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BizAuto to USD was $ -0.0011428323974559313.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000511688
|-69.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000673048
|-91.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011428323974559313
|-93.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of BizAuto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+0.45%
-39.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BizAuto is a cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionize various industries through its innovative blockchain technology. It utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm and incorporates quantum random number technology to enhance security and transaction speed2. The BizAuto platform integrates AutoXML technology, allowing machines to recognize and share information autonomously, which facilitates the development of advanced AI systems2. Unlike many cryptocurrencies limited to value exchange or online gaming, BizAuto's applications span over 300 industrial sectors standardized by W3C, including e-commerce, education, finance, law, and media.
