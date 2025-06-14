Bizzy by Virtuals Price (BIZ)
The live price of Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) today is 0.00604261 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.04M USD. BIZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bizzy by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bizzy by Virtuals price change within the day is +8.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Bizzy by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00046203.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bizzy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bizzy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bizzy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00046203
|+8.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bizzy by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.47%
+8.28%
-59.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bizzy is the AI engine behind Buzzing — a social media platform built on permissionless, AI-driven prediction markets. Buzzing was also awarded 3rd place at the Virtuals Global Hackathon. Prediction markets let people trade on the likelihood of future events, much like trading stocks. With real money on the line, they tap into collective intelligence and often outperform traditional social media speculation. But prediction markets still face serious friction. Placing a bet often requires deep research, yet users lack the tools and insights available in traditional finance. The topics people care about are fast-moving and diverse — but creating corresponding prediction markets and securing reliable oracle support is still a heavy lift. Bizzy changes all that. It analyzes data, surfaces insights, and helps users make smarter bets. As an AI copilot, Bizzy also assists users in creating new markets, providing oracle support for resolution, and bootstrapping liquidity — making it easier to turn any topic into a tradable conversation.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BIZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
