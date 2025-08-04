BladeSwap Price (BLADE)
BladeSwap (BLADE) is currently trading at 0.00115913 USD with a market cap of $ 97.01K USD. BLADE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BladeSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BladeSwap to USD was $ +0.0003509767.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BladeSwap to USD was $ +0.0000918241.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BladeSwap to USD was $ +0.0003631252389858834.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003509767
|+30.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000918241
|+7.92%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0003631252389858834
|+45.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of BladeSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
+3.27%
-8.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BLADE is a utility and reward token of BladeSwap on the Blast L2 mainnet. $BLADE can always be locked or traded for BladeSwap's governance token, $veBLADE, at a minimum ratio of 1:1. Holders of $veBLADE can vote on liquidity pools, decide on the distribution of $BLADE emissions and get a share of the protocol revenue.
