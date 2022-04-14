Blazr (BLAZR) Tokenomics
Blazr (BLAZR) Information
Blazr is a Chrome extension designed to simplify the process of launching and managing Solana-based tokens. The project provides users with an intuitive interface to create new tokens, manage their digital assets, and monitor their portfolios directly from their browser. Blazr integrates wallet management, real-time SOL balance tracking, and responsive design to ensure accessibility across devices. Built with React, TypeScript, and TailwindCSS, the extension aims to lower the barrier to entry for individuals and projects seeking to participate in the Solana ecosystem. By offering a seamless experience for token creation and management, Blazr empowers users to engage with decentralized finance, community governance, and digital asset innovation on Solana.
Blazr (BLAZR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blazr (BLAZR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Blazr (BLAZR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Blazr (BLAZR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLAZR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLAZR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BLAZR's tokenomics, explore BLAZR token's live price!
BLAZR Price Prediction
Want to know where BLAZR might be heading? Our BLAZR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.