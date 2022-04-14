Blazr (BLAZR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blazr (BLAZR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blazr (BLAZR) Information Blazr is a Chrome extension designed to simplify the process of launching and managing Solana-based tokens. The project provides users with an intuitive interface to create new tokens, manage their digital assets, and monitor their portfolios directly from their browser. Blazr integrates wallet management, real-time SOL balance tracking, and responsive design to ensure accessibility across devices. Built with React, TypeScript, and TailwindCSS, the extension aims to lower the barrier to entry for individuals and projects seeking to participate in the Solana ecosystem. By offering a seamless experience for token creation and management, Blazr empowers users to engage with decentralized finance, community governance, and digital asset innovation on Solana. Official Website: https://blazr.fun/ Whitepaper: https://blazr.gitbook.io/blazr-docs Buy BLAZR Now!

Blazr (BLAZR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blazr (BLAZR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.12K $ 4.12K $ 4.12K Total Supply: $ 999.29M $ 999.29M $ 999.29M Circulating Supply: $ 947.78M $ 947.78M $ 947.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.34K $ 4.34K $ 4.34K All-Time High: $ 0.00011256 $ 0.00011256 $ 0.00011256 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000407 $ 0.00000407 $ 0.00000407 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Blazr (BLAZR) price

Blazr (BLAZR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blazr (BLAZR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLAZR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLAZR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLAZR's tokenomics, explore BLAZR token's live price!

