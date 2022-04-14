Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) Information Created by WAX Studios, Blockchain Brawlers is the rowdiest play-to-earn game in metaverse history, featuring a hilarious and entertaining cast of NFT characters. We’re talking about a ragtag brigade of high-flying heels that includes the likes of The Iron Pole, Crocodile Dundalk, and Juggernaut (to name a few) that help gamers brawl their way to NFT supremacy. The game features 400 “Founder’s Edition” Legendary 1-of-1 brawlers, a limited-edition collection of Ric Flair NFTs, hard-hitting gear packs, limited-edition swag and so much more. Powered by BRWL tokens, each brawler plays an integral role in the Blockchain Brawlers play-to-earn game as players brawl, earn, and craft their way to fame and fortune. Official Website: https://www.bcbrawlers.com/ Buy BRWL Now!

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 569.69K $ 569.69K $ 569.69K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 569.69K $ 569.69K $ 569.69K All-Time High: $ 0.750138 $ 0.750138 $ 0.750138 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00056969 $ 0.00056969 $ 0.00056969 Learn more about Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) price

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRWL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRWL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRWL's tokenomics, explore BRWL token's live price!

BRWL Price Prediction Want to know where BRWL might be heading? Our BRWL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BRWL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!