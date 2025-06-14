Blockchain Capital Price (BCAP)
The live price of Blockchain Capital (BCAP) today is 20.45 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 186.29M USD. BCAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blockchain Capital Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Blockchain Capital price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.11M USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Blockchain Capital: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+15.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As a sector-specific and stage-agnostic fund managed by BC Manager, BC III DLVF will be a leading investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry. BC III DLVF’s core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources and experience of BC Manager with the objective of generating growth and income from its investments. BC III DLVF holdings will primarily consist of new and growing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency businesses and ICOs. Blockchain Capital continues to be focused on the nexus of the industry where blockchain-based innovations are augmenting and replacing legacy systems and infrastructure. As one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Capital has valuable access to information, robust access to proprietary dealflow, and an extensive network that helps guide strategic investment opportunities. In three broad categories, Blockchain Capital’s portfolios include companies that are facilitating the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, companies that are providing blockchain-based technology solutions to financial institutions and companies that are enabling non-financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology. The firm sees opportunity to add efficiency and enable new opportunities across each of these major categories. As with any nascent technology, it remains to be seen exactly where blockchain technology will have its biggest impact. As such, Blockchain Capital takes a diversified approach to its portfolio by investing in a wide-range of use cases and applications—often beginning at the seed level. This diversified, early-stage strategy allows the firm to continue investing into successful portfolio companies in subsequent investment rounds while reducing portfolio exposure to less-successful companies and helping them find strategic alternatives.
Understanding the tokenomics of Blockchain Capital (BCAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BCAP token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 BCAP to VND
₫538,141.75
|1 BCAP to AUD
A$31.2885
|1 BCAP to GBP
￡14.9285
|1 BCAP to EUR
€17.587
|1 BCAP to USD
$20.45
|1 BCAP to MYR
RM86.708
|1 BCAP to TRY
₺805.5255
|1 BCAP to JPY
¥2,947.0495
|1 BCAP to RUB
₽1,631.2965
|1 BCAP to INR
₹1,760.9495
|1 BCAP to IDR
Rp335,245.848
|1 BCAP to KRW
₩27,937.154
|1 BCAP to PHP
₱1,146.6315
|1 BCAP to EGP
￡E.1,016.5695
|1 BCAP to BRL
R$113.293
|1 BCAP to CAD
C$27.6075
|1 BCAP to BDT
৳2,500.8305
|1 BCAP to NGN
₦31,558.44
|1 BCAP to UAH
₴844.3805
|1 BCAP to VES
Bs2,045
|1 BCAP to PKR
Rs5,786.532
|1 BCAP to KZT
₸10,497.803
|1 BCAP to THB
฿662.171
|1 BCAP to TWD
NT$604.093
|1 BCAP to AED
د.إ75.0515
|1 BCAP to CHF
Fr16.5645
|1 BCAP to HKD
HK$160.328
|1 BCAP to MAD
.د.م186.2995
|1 BCAP to MXN
$387.732