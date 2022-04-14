BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomics
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Information
BLOODcoin ($BLOOD) is a new meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, aiming to restore trust and integrity in the meme coin space. Addressing issues like rug pulls and abandoned projects, $BLOOD prioritizes transparency, community-driven development, and long-term value. Key features include zero allocation to founders or influencers, innovative staking and reward systems, and regular token burns to maintain scarcity. With a focus on organic growth and fair distribution, $BLOOD empowers its community through governance rights and exclusive access to real-world events.
$BLOOD also incorporates unique philanthropic initiatives, rewarding blood donors with tokens purchased from the market, thereby promoting public health while creating consistent market demand. Built on principles of transparency, community-first initiatives, and continuous innovation, $BLOOD sets itself apart by fostering genuine community engagement and leveraging strategic partnerships without the pressure of traditional financial returns. Through its robust roadmap and commitment to organic growth, $BLOOD aims to redefine the meme coin landscape by creating a trusted and engaged community of holders.
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BLOOD ($BLOOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BLOOD ($BLOOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BLOOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BLOOD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $BLOOD's tokenomics, explore $BLOOD token's live price!
$BLOOD Price Prediction
Want to know where $BLOOD might be heading? Our $BLOOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.