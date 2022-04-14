Bloop Furpal (BLOOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bloop Furpal (BLOOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bloop Furpal (BLOOP) Information Bloop Furpal isn’t just a token - it's a cosmic meme with the DNA of Matt Furie's iconic creations. Hand-drawn as part of his 1,000 Hedz, Bloop is here to break the internet and melt faces. Fueled by the power of Furie’s art and the unstoppable degen energy of crypto, we’re taking this thing beyond the moon. If you missed $PEPE, don’t sleep on Bloop - this is your chance to get in early and ride the next cultural wave. Only the most based and loyal will thrive! Official Website: https://bloop.fun Buy BLOOP Now!

Bloop Furpal (BLOOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bloop Furpal (BLOOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.23K $ 8.23K $ 8.23K Total Supply: $ 999.33M $ 999.33M $ 999.33M Circulating Supply: $ 999.33M $ 999.33M $ 999.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.23K $ 8.23K $ 8.23K All-Time High: $ 0.01139617 $ 0.01139617 $ 0.01139617 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Bloop Furpal (BLOOP) price

Bloop Furpal (BLOOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bloop Furpal (BLOOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLOOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLOOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLOOP's tokenomics, explore BLOOP token's live price!

