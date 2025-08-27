Blue Apu ($BAPU) Price Information (USD)

Blue Apu ($BAPU) real-time price is $0.00013943. Over the past 24 hours, $BAPU traded between a low of $ 0.00003769 and a high of $ 0.00014793, showing active market volatility. $BAPU's all-time high price is $ 0.00014793, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003769.

In terms of short-term performance, $BAPU has changed by +1.23% over the past hour, +190.13% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Blue Apu ($BAPU) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Blue Apu is $ 131.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BAPU is 942.70M, with a total supply of 942703383.4461411. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.44K.