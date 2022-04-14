Blue Pepe Price (BLUPEPE)
The live Blue Pepe (BLUPEPE) price today is --, with a 1.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLUPEPE to USD conversion rate is -- per BLUPEPE.
Blue Pepe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 96,118, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BLUPEPE. During the last 24 hours, BLUPEPE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00672079, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BLUPEPE moved +0.45% in the last hour and +2.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Blue Pepe is $ 96.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLUPEPE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.12K.
+0.45%
+1.11%
+2.34%
+2.34%
During today, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Blue Pepe could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Once upon a meme, Base was for everyone — a place to build onchain, a canvas for creators, and a launchpad for wild ideas. It was our onchain summer, fast, based, and buzzing with life.
Now Blue Pepe peeks out, not to preach, but to remind us of the magic we first felt. A wide grin, a blue glow, and a simple dream: to bring the fun back and build a truly based community. No hype. No noise. Just pure blue energy.
0x8a910eA80fC09D5b5a2120521A39B67980df0BC4
ABOUT From the deep corners of meme-land, a blue frog reappears. He’s not a savior — he’s a reminder. That the golden era of Base wasn’t about charts or words, but laughter, chaos, and the connections we built onchain. Blue Pepe just shows up, smiles, and paints the chain blue again. Because sometimes, the world doesn’t need more talk — it just needs another good laugh.
Blue Pepe isn’t about numbers — but if you must know, here’s the funny part Total Supply – 1,000,000,000 $BLUPEPE Enough $BLUPEPE for every believer who still laughs. Zero Tax Because taxes kill the joke. LP Locked Forever Safe, strong, and meme-proof. Community Rules Pepe’s just the face. You’re the movement. No Dev Wallet No hidden stash. No puppeteer. Just people. Built on Base Fast, bright, and ready to be painted blue again.
Why blue? Because green got boring. Blue is the future, clarity, and a bit of rebellion.
Who’s it for?
Who made it?
Is there a roadmap?
How far will this go?
What’s the goal?
We’re not a cult — we just like the same color. We’re not marketers — we just make each other laugh. If you smiled when you saw this frog, you’re already one of us.
What is the live trading price of Blue Pepe today?
The current trading price of Blue Pepe stands at ₹0.008637191037835716000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for BLUPEPE?
BLUPEPE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Blue Pepe?
In the last 24 hours, Blue Pepe has seen a price movement of 1.11%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Blue Pepe traded in today?
Within the past day, Blue Pepe fluctuated between ₹0.0084879950219896464000 and ₹0.0087306632405344584000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
