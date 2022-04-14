What is the current trading price of BNBet?

BNBet (BNBET) is currently priced at ₹0.0019035973588070808000 INR, reflecting a price movement of 0.65% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing BNBet's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Prediction Markets sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in BNBET?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is BNBet's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #9815 with a market capitalization of ₹1809765.64763642016000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about BNBET?

With 950000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to BNBet's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0018865207063909644000 and ₹0.0019260666383019708000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does BNBet stack up against similar assets?

Against other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Prediction Markets tokens, BNBET continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.