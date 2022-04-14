Boji (BOJI) Information

boji’s on the Blockchain!

Who is boji? Boji is a Kangal dog from Istanbul known for riding metros, trams, and ferries all on his own. Calm, smart, and friendly, he’s become a symbol of the city’s spirit and a beloved icon of urban freedom.

Join us as we grow, build, and take BOJI beyond the moon.

$BOJI is a meme coin with no intrinsic value, no promises, and no expectation of financial return. It was created purely for entertainment and community vibes. This is not financial advice. Always do your own research.