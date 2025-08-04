Boji Price (BOJI)
Boji (BOJI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 6.98K USD. BOJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
BOJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Boji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Boji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Boji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Boji to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Boji: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+1.19%
-14.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
boji’s on the Blockchain! Who is boji? Boji is a Kangal dog from Istanbul known for riding metros, trams, and ferries all on his own. Calm, smart, and friendly, he’s become a symbol of the city’s spirit and a beloved icon of urban freedom. Join us as we grow, build, and take BOJI beyond the moon. $BOJI is a meme coin with no intrinsic value, no promises, and no expectation of financial return. It was created purely for entertainment and community vibes. This is not financial advice. Always do your own research.
Understanding the tokenomics of Boji (BOJI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
