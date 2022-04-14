BOLD Price Today

The live BOLD (BOLD) price today is $ 0.998917, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998917 per BOLD.

BOLD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 40,349,994, with a circulating supply of 40.44M BOLD. During the last 24 hours, BOLD traded between $ 0.997025 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.013, while the all-time low was $ 0.982941.

In short-term performance, BOLD moved -0.14% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BOLD (BOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.35M$ 40.35M $ 40.35M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.35M$ 40.35M $ 40.35M Circulation Supply 40.44M 40.44M 40.44M Total Supply 40,436,422.78626771 40,436,422.78626771 40,436,422.78626771

