Bonk Index (BNKK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bonk Index (BNKK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bonk Index (BNKK) Information Bonk Index - $BNKK is an index token for the BONK ecosystem on Solana. 100% of creator fees are recycled back into the community by buying BONK ecosystem tokens such as $BONK, $DEBT, and $BNKK itself, then depositing them into staking pools. Holders simply stake $BNKK once to earn rewards across multiple tokens, gaining diversified exposure to the ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, with all fees, token purchases, and pool deposits logged on-chain and made visible through a public dashboard. This model turns what is usually developer profit into community rewards, boosting both BNKK stakers and the wider BONK economy. Official Website: https://bnkk.fun/ Whitepaper: https://bnkk.fun/BNKK%20lp.pdf Buy BNKK Now!

Bonk Index (BNKK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bonk Index (BNKK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 922.06K $ 922.06K $ 922.06K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 922.06K $ 922.06K $ 922.06K All-Time High: $ 0.00264481 $ 0.00264481 $ 0.00264481 All-Time Low: $ 0.00071054 $ 0.00071054 $ 0.00071054 Current Price: $ 0.00090698 $ 0.00090698 $ 0.00090698 Learn more about Bonk Index (BNKK) price

Bonk Index (BNKK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bonk Index (BNKK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNKK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNKK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNKK's tokenomics, explore BNKK token's live price!

BNKK Price Prediction Want to know where BNKK might be heading? Our BNKK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BNKK token's Price Prediction now!

