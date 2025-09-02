What is Bonk Index (BNKK)

Bonk Index - $BNKK is an index token for the BONK ecosystem on Solana. 100% of creator fees are recycled back into the community by buying BONK ecosystem tokens such as $BONK, $DEBT, and $BNKK itself, then depositing them into staking pools. Holders simply stake $BNKK once to earn rewards across multiple tokens, gaining diversified exposure to the ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, with all fees, token purchases, and pool deposits logged on-chain and made visible through a public dashboard. This model turns what is usually developer profit into community rewards, boosting both BNKK stakers and the wider BONK economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bonk Index (BNKK) How much is Bonk Index (BNKK) worth today? The live BNKK price in USD is 0.00094586 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BNKK to USD price? $ 0.00094586 . Check out The current price of BNKK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bonk Index? The market cap for BNKK is $ 945.86K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BNKK? The circulating supply of BNKK is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BNKK? BNKK achieved an ATH price of 0.00264481 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BNKK? BNKK saw an ATL price of 0.00071054 USD . What is the trading volume of BNKK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BNKK is -- USD . Will BNKK go higher this year? BNKK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BNKK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

