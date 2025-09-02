More About BNKK

1 BNKK to USD Live Price:

$0.00094711
-7.20%1D
mexc
Bonk Index (BNKK) Live Price Chart
Bonk Index (BNKK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00075363
24H Low
$ 0.00161552
24H High

$ 0.00075363
$ 0.00161552
$ 0.00264481
$ 0.00071054
+3.20%

-9.00%

--

--

Bonk Index (BNKK) real-time price is $0.00094586. Over the past 24 hours, BNKK traded between a low of $ 0.00075363 and a high of $ 0.00161552, showing active market volatility. BNKK's all-time high price is $ 0.00264481, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00071054.

In terms of short-term performance, BNKK has changed by +3.20% over the past hour, -9.00% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bonk Index (BNKK) Market Information

$ 945.86K
--
$ 945.86K
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Bonk Index is $ 945.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNKK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 945.86K.

Bonk Index (BNKK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bonk Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bonk Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bonk Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bonk Index to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.00%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Bonk Index (BNKK)

Bonk Index - $BNKK is an index token for the BONK ecosystem on Solana. 100% of creator fees are recycled back into the community by buying BONK ecosystem tokens such as $BONK, $DEBT, and $BNKK itself, then depositing them into staking pools. Holders simply stake $BNKK once to earn rewards across multiple tokens, gaining diversified exposure to the ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, with all fees, token purchases, and pool deposits logged on-chain and made visible through a public dashboard. This model turns what is usually developer profit into community rewards, boosting both BNKK stakers and the wider BONK economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bonk Index (BNKK)

How much is Bonk Index (BNKK) worth today?
The live BNKK price in USD is 0.00094586 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BNKK to USD price?
The current price of BNKK to USD is $ 0.00094586. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bonk Index?
The market cap for BNKK is $ 945.86K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BNKK?
The circulating supply of BNKK is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BNKK?
BNKK achieved an ATH price of 0.00264481 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BNKK?
BNKK saw an ATL price of 0.00071054 USD.
What is the trading volume of BNKK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BNKK is -- USD.
Will BNKK go higher this year?
BNKK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BNKK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Bonk Index (BNKK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
09-01 17:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
09-01 16:14:00Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
09-01 12:12:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
09-01 09:42:00Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"

