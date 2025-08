What is BONKBOY (BONKBOY)

• Launch & Revival BONKBOY debuted on April 26, 2025, but was quickly abandoned by its original dev—only to be “bonked back to life” by its enthusiastic community . • Meme-Powered Vibes Drawing from meme culture—echoing themes like Bonk! soda, the chaos of the TF2 Scout, and the earlier Bonk token—it’s designed to be fun, fast, and community-centric  . • Community-Led There’s no formal roadmap. Decisions are made via community polls, driven by humor, memes, and collective momentum—with no paid campaigns or influencer spend . • Token Specs • On-chain: Solana token contract BEyp5W9oQosUDD2hPt2Qeg6fuAkNUbnvR6ZJhD8Ybonk  • Supply: ~999.85 M tokens (nearly full circulation)  ⸻ 📊 Market Snapshot (mid‑July 2025) • Price: ≈ $0.00013–$0.00017 • Market Cap: ≈ $130 K–$175 K • 24‑h Volume: ≈ $6 K–$9 K range

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Resource Official Website

BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BONKBOY (BONKBOY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BONKBOY token's extensive tokenomics now!